Jan. 6: Pressure, unsung heroes and Trump’s Watergate echoes

By LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee began its work under deep political skepticism. A lingering question was what more could be said about the Capitol riot. The answer, it turns out, is quite a lot. The committee’s public hearings are showing just how close the United States came to a constitutional crisis when President Donald Trump refused to admit his election defeat. He tried to stop Democrat Joe Biden from being the winner and then summoned a mob to the Capitol. The hearings carry echoes of Watergate and are showcasing the civic decency of officials who did their jobs despite grave risks.

