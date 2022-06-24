Suspects charged over puzzling needle attacks in France

By JADE LE DELEY

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — Several suspects around France have been detained or given preliminary charges of pricking people with a needle in nightclubs or at concerts. The arrests follow a surge in needle attacks that confounded authorities and seeded panic among young club-goers. The French Interior Ministry, prosecutors, the national anti-drug agency, public health authorities and doctors have not determined a motive for the attacks. Since January, 1,004 people have filed formal complaints with French authorities about such needle pricks, an Interior Ministry official told The Associated Press. The targeted individuals report symptoms like feeling groggy. Authorities say in the cases that resulted in charges, tests didn’t reveal any harmful substances, including so-called date rape drug GHB.