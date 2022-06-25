Moderate quake jolts southern Iranian province, killing 1

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian media are reporting that a magnitude 5.6 earthquake has struck a southern Iranian province, killing at least one person and injuring more than 30 others. The quake 22 kilometers (14 miles) northeast of Kish Island in Hormozgan province happened at 8:07 a.m. local time and struck at a depth of 22 kilometers (14 miles), according to Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency. IRNA, quoting the head of the Kish Island hospital, said four people suffered fractures from falling. One person suffered a concussion, a fracture and bleeding due to falling from the third floor of a building. That person died. Kish Island, located in the Persian Gulf, is 1,025 kilometers (some 640 miles) south of Tehran.