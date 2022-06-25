Police at Arizona Capitol fire tear gas, disperse protesters

By BOB CHRISTIE and JONATHAN J. COOPER

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Police fired tear gas to disperse anti-abortion demonstrators from outside the Arizona Capitol Friday night, forcing lawmakers to huddle briefly in a basement inside the building as they rushed to complete their 2022 session. Thousands of protesters had gathered earlier on the Capitol grounds in Phoenix, divided into groups both supporting and condemning the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade. Tear gas forced senators to move their deliberations from the Senate chamber. Republican lawmakers approved a massive expansion of the private school voucher system and a major water proposal drew bipartisan support.