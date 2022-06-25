Russia pushes to block 2nd city in eastern Ukraine

By DAVID KEYTON and JOHN LEICESTER

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces are trying to block a city in eastern Ukraine after their relentless assault on the next-door city forced Ukrainian troops to begin withdrawal after weeks of intense fighting. The Luhansk region’s governor said Saturday that Russian forces are attempting to blockade Lysychansk from the south. That city lies next to Sievierodonetsk, which has endured relentless assault and house-to-house fighting for weeks. Russian bombardment has reduced most of Sievierodonetsk to rubble and cut its population from 100,0000 to 10,000. Russia also launched missile attacks on areas far from the heart of the eastern battles.