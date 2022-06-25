Trudeau: US abortion ruling could mean loss of other rights

By ROB GILLIES

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn a constitutional right to abortion could lead to the loss of other rights. And he’s indicating that his country will continue to allow Americans to get abortions in Canada. Trudeau on Saturday called the court’s decision “horrific” and voiced concern that the ruling could someday allow a rollback of legal protections for gay relationships, including the right for same-sex couples to marry. He says it is a reminder that people has to stand up for the rights of all.