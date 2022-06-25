Turkish state media: Detained Greek spied on border defenses

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says security forces have detained a Greek citizen accused of spying for Athens’ intelligence service. The Anadolu news agency reported on Saturday that Turkish authorities allege the man was gathering information about the deployment of Turkish military border units. He is also accused of collecting data on Turkey’s Syrian population and Turks who fled to Greece after a 2016 coup attempt in Turkey. An official from the Greek Embassy in Ankara declined to comment on the allegations. The arrest comes amid renewed tensions between Turkey and Greece. The neighbors and NATO allies have a history of disputes over issues such as rival claims in the Aegean Sea.