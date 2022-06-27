Pakistani court sentences militant linked to Mumbai attacks

By MUNIR AHMED and ASIM TANVEER

Associated Press

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan has sentenced one of the militants linked to the 2008 terrorist attacks in Mumbai, India to 15 years in prison for terror financing unrelated to the assaults. That’s according to court documents viewed by The Associated Press on Monday. Sajid Majeed Mir, 43, was arrested in 2020, according to the documents, but his detention and sentencing were never disclosed by Pakistan. He was also sought by the FBI in connection with the attacks on India’s financial hub that killed 166 people, including six Americans. The court documents provided no details on how Mir was involved in terror financing.