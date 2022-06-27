Residents injured as powerful storm hits southern Dutch city

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Emergency services say a powerful storm has hit a town in the southern Netherlands, tearing the roofs off at least four houses and causing an unknown number of injuries. Video posted on social media showed a waterspout close to the town of Zierikzee. Veilig Zeeland, the organization that coordinates emergency response, said there was significant damage to a number of streets in Zierikzee, a historic fishing town with just over 10,000 residents about 140 kilometers (87 miles) southwest of Amsterdam. A storm front was crossing the Netherlands from south to north Monday, dumping heavy rain on parts of the country.