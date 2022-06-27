Stunning Roman mosaics return home to new Israeli museum

By EMILY ROSE

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — A series of well-preserved ancient Roman mosaics have returned home to the central Israel city of Lod after more than a decade touring the world’s most prominent museums. Israel on Monday inaugurated a new museum to house the artworks that once adorned a Roman-era villa. They are well-preserved, and feature a colorful depiction of beasts, birds and fish. The inauguration was cited as a celebration of diversity in the mixed in city of Lod, which saw sectarian riots and violence last year. Museum creators hope to attract Jewish and Arab visitors with exhibits and tours available in Hebrew, English and Arabic.