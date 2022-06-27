Swiss intel service: Watch out for redeployed Russian spies

GENEVA (AP) — The Swiss intelligence service says authorities should do whatever they can to prevent Russian spies who have been expelled from Western countries after President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine from turning up in countries like Switzerland. The Federal Intelligence Service released its annual report Monday. It surveyed an array of threats including violent Islamic extremism, cyberattacks and an increasingly polarized world between autocracies and democracies — such as the growing standoff between the United States and China. But it sounded the alarm most about threats posed by a new conventional war in Europe, migration, and Russia.