As ‘Run 3’ begins, CERN touts discovery of exotic particles

GENEVA (AP) — The physics lab that’s home to the world’s largest atom smasher has announced the observation of three new “exotic particles” that could provide clues to the force that binds subatomic particles together. The observation of a new type of pentaquark as well as the first duo of tetraquarks at CERN offers a new angle to assess the so-called strong force that holds together the nuclei of atoms. Tuesday’s announcement came as CERN was resuming collisions of subatomic particles for third time in a so-called “Run 3” that’s expected to last early four years.