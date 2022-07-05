Cowboys criticized over deal with gun-themed coffee company

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have sparked criticism on social media over the timing of an announcement of a marketing agreement with a gun-themed coffee company with blends that include “AK-47 Espresso” and “Murdered Out.” News of the partnership with the Black Rifle Coffee Company comes a day after more than a half-dozen people died in a shooting at a Fourth of July parade in suburban Chicago. Black Rifle’s founder is a U.S. Army veteran who has made support of veterans one of the tenets of the company. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been a steadfast supporter of the military.