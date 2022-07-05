Federal appeals court greenlights federal deportation policy

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A federal appeals court is allowing the Biden administration to implement an immigration policy that prioritized the deportation of people in the country illegally who commit the most serious crimes. The Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security issued the guidance last September. Arizona, Ohio and Montana then sued to stop its implementation, arguing it would burden states by leading to increased criminal activity. A federal judge issued a nationwide moratorium on the new guidance, but on Tuesday the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed that ruling and allowed the program to continue.