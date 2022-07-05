Pakistan police arrest TV journalist on outskirts of capital

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A prominent Pakistani TV anchorperson known for publicly supporting former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been arrested on the outskirts of the capital. It is unclear on what charges police arrested Imran Riaz Khan, who is not related to Khan. The arrest Tuesday of the TV journalist comes weeks after a court in Islamabad barred police from arresting him and several other journalists after complaints were lodged accusing them of inciting hatred against the military. There has been no immediate comment from the government. Ex-premier Khan took to Twitter to condemn the arrest. Khan was ousted as prime minister through a no-confidence vote in the parliament in April. He contends his removal was part of a U.S. plot, a charge Washington denies.