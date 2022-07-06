Detroit officer, gun-wielding suspect dead after shooting

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit police officer and a suspect have been fatally shot on the city’s west side. Detroit police Chief James White said the officer and his partner responded about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to a call of a man firing a weapon. He said when the officers arrived, they were met by the suspect who was armed with an assault-type weapon and firing in their direction. White said one officer was struck and his partner returned fire, fatally striking the suspect. The struck officer was later pronounced dead at a hospital. The officer killed was not immediately identified but White said he was a five-year veteran with the department and “comes from a long history of law enforcement officers.”