Ex-Texas chief deputy pleads guilty to using excessive force

TYLER, Texas (AP) — A former East Texas chief deputy has pleaded guilty to violating a prisoner’s civil rights by using excessive force on him. Steven Craig Shelton was the second-ranked official in the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office when the Sept. 21 incident happened at the county jail. During a Wednesday plea hearing before a federal magistrate in Tyler, Shelton admitted that he struck a handcuffed and compliant suspect twice with his forearm. He said his action was born of frustration and was unjustified. Sheriff Steve Hendrix resigned in April after indictments accused him and two deputies of lying about Shelton’s actions.