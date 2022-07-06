Group aims to harness anger over crime to oust LA prosecutor

By BRIAN MELLEY

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Supporters of an effort to oust Los Angeles County’s progressive prosecutor say they will file more than enough signatures to qualify for a recall election. The group said it was filing 717,000 signatures Wednesday that must be verified by election workers in the next month. If about 567,000 — 10% of the county’s registered voters — are valid then voters could decide whether to oust District Attorney George Gascón as soon as November. Opponents who say the former police chief has been soft on crime spent about $8 million on the signature gathering. Gascón says he is confident he will capture a majority of votes if he faces a recall.