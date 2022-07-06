Russia proposes 6-month cross-border aid renewal for Syria

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia has agreed to continue humanitarian aid deliveries from Turkey to rebel-held northwest Syria for six months — not a year, as many U.N. Security Council members, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and over 30 organizations want. Currently, aid has been delivered through one crossing for a year. That expires Sunday. The U.N. Security Council has scheduled a vote for Thursday to vote on a resolution to continue cross-border deliveries. Former International Criminal Court chief prosecutor Luis Moreno Ocampo warned Wednesday that approving cross-border deliveries to northwest Syria, council members “could find themselves materially supporting a U.N.-designated terrorist organization.”