School system enters settlement in desegregation case

MADISON, Ala. (AP) — A federal judge has approved an agreement to settle a long-running school desegregation case with a north Alabama school system. The U.S. Department of Justice announced the agreement with the Madison County School Board on Wednesday. The school system agreed to take steps to ensure equal educational opportunities for Black students, including participation in gifted programs and college prep classes. U.S. District Judge Madeleine Hughes Haikala approved the consent decree on Tuesday. The school system’s progress will be monitored for three years. Rachel Ballard, the director of equity and innovation for Madison County schools, told reporters Wednesday the school system has already implemented several of the requirements.