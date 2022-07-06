Singapore hangs 2 drug traffickers despite opposition

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Two drug traffickers have been hanged in Singapore, bringing the number of executions this year in the city-state to four. Activists said the prison department gave the belongings and death certificates for Malaysian Kalwant Singh and Singaporean Norasharee Gous to their families after their execution Thursday morning. Amnesty International said Singapore is one of just four countries known to have executed people for drug-related offences in recent years. It said the death penalty is not a solution as there is no evidence it deters crime. Kalwant, who was convicted in 2016 of bringing heroin into Singapore, was the second Malaysian to be executed this year. The hanging of another Malaysian in April sparked an international outcry because he was believed to be mentally disabled.