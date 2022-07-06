US, UK leaders raise fresh alarms about Chinese espionage

By ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — The FBI director and the leader of Britain’s domestic intelligence agency are raising alarms about the Chinese government, warning business leaders that Beijing is determined to steal their technology for competitive gain. FBI Director Christopher Wray reaffirmed previous concerns in denouncing economic espionage and hacking operations by China as well as the Chinese government’s efforts to stifle dissent abroad. His speech Wednesday was notable because it took place at MI5’s London headquarters and alongside the agency’s director general in an intended show of Western solidarity. The FBI director also said there are signs the Chinese have looked for ways to “insulate their economy” against potential sanctions.