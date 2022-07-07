Arizona Gov. Ducey backs Robson as successor over Trump pick

By JONATHAN J. COOPER

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has endorsed businesswoman Karrin Taylor Robson to be his successor. Ducey on Thursday added his name to a growing list of mainstream conservatives looking to boost the businesswoman past Donald Trump-endorsed frontrunner Kari Lake. Robson is a political newcomer who has used her family’s vast wealth to blanket the airwaves and pick up steam. Lake is a former television anchor who has energized the Trump base with combative attacks on journalists, Democrats and Republicans who have gone crosswise with Trump and journalists. Ducey says in a statement that “conservatives can trust Karrin.”