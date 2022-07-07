Arizona governor faces universal school vouchers challenge

By BOB CHRISTIE

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — A massive expansion of Arizona’s private school voucher system awaits Republican Gov. Doug Ducey’s expected signature as he faces a signing deadline. Public education advocates are promising to block the bill and want voters to erase it during November’s election. The expansion Ducey is certain to sign Thursday will allow every parent in Arizona to take public money now sent to the K-12 public school system and use it to pay for their children’s private school tuition or other education costs. It’s estimated that over 1 million Arizona students would qualify. Only about 12,000 students now get vouchers.