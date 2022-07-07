Ethiopia’s leader admits military losses in insurgencies

Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed says his government’s police and soldiers are dying on a “daily” basis as the country grapples with insurgencies in Oromia and elsewhere. Abiy in a parliamentary address repeated a vow to destroy the Oromo Liberation Army, a rebel group his government blames for two recent massacres targeting members of the Amhara ethnic group. Abiy said his government is “sad” that it is not able to prevent the violence perpetrated by the Oromo rebels. Abiy’s speech to the legislature was a rare admission of government losses in the insurgency. The increase in violence in Oromia comes as the 20-month-long conflict with the Tigray People’s Liberation Front appears to be reducing.