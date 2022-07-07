Extremists claim responsibility for Nigerian prison attack

By CHINEDU ASADU and MAAMOUN YOUSSEF

Associated Press

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a prison attack in Nigeria’s capital which freed nearly 900 inmates including 60 of its members. Nigerian security forces on Thursday continued to search for at least 400 escaped prisoners still at large. While Nigeria has suffered multiple jailbreaks in recent years, the attack this week was the first in the nation’s capital within that period — which analysts say points to a “failure of intelligence.” The Islamic State West Africa Province said in a statement that the attack on the Kuje prison was carried out in 50 minutes by three groups: One attacked the prison’s gate, another stormed the prison and the third blocked the road leading to the facility.