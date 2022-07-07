Federal agent charged in scheme to harass Chinese dissidents

By TOM HAYS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. prosecutors have announced charges against a government agent and private investigator in a widening probe of an alleged scheme to stalk and harass Chinese dissidents in the United States. Department of Homeland Security Deportation Officer Craig Miller and former DHS worker Derrick Taylor were named in an indictment filed in federal court in New York City on Thursday. According to court papers, a Chinese operative hired Taylor to obtain personal information about several Chinese dissidents living in the United States. Taylor allegedly recruited Miller to provide him records. It was unclear if they had attorneys who could comment on the allegations. A message was left on Thursday with DHS.