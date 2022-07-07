Florida man sentenced in death threat to Minnesota Rep. Omar

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A federal court judge sentenced a former Trump supporter to three years probation for an emailed threat to kill Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and three other congresswomen. Sixty-seven year old David George Hannon of Sarasota, Florida also must pay a $7,000 fine, undergo mental and substance abuse treatment and have no contact with the Democratic lawmakers. Hannon’s daughter told the judge that her father felt like President Donald Trump told him to act out, and he now regrets being a Trump supporter. Hannon pleaded guilty in April to threatening a federal official. The judge noted Hannon’s remorse, age and health problems in deciding against a prison sentence.