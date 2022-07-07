Italy seeks to bring home family whose son died in Egypt

ROME (AP) — The Italian Foreign Ministry says it is working to quickly bring back an Italian family from Egypt whose 6-year-old son died suddenly in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh and the parents ended up hospitalized.The ministry said Egyptian law enforcement and medical authorities had already opened an investigation into the July 2 death of Andrea Mirabile, and ordered an autopsy. Italian news reports said the child was believed to have suffered from a case of food poisoning. The ministry said the mother, Rosalia Manosperti, had been released from the international hospital in Sharm el-Sheikh, but that the father, Antonio Mirabile, remained admitted.The Red Sea beach resort, with its all-inclusive, luxury hotels, is very popular with Italians.