Limits set for lawmaker testimony in Georgia election probe

By KATE BRUMBACK

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge says Georgia lawmakers appearing before a special grand jury in the investigation into whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally meddled in the state’s 2020 election have broad immunity but can be asked about their conversations with people outside of the legislature. A former state lawmaker and Georgia’s lieutenant governor had asked the judge to quash subpoenas seeking their testimony before the special grand jury, citing legislative privilege and immunity. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who’s overseeing the special grand jury, said the pair must comply with the subpoenas, but he set limits on what grand jurors may ask them and other state lawmakers who are summoned.