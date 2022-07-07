Michigan man rescued from California trail where family died

MARIPOSA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a Michigan tourist who tried to retrace the steps of a family who died during a grueling summer hike in Northern California had to be rescued last week after getting lost. A frustrated Mariposa County Sheriff Jeremy Briese said in a statement posted on social media that the man, who has not been identified, was reported missing near the trail where officials last year found the bodies of Jonathan Gerrish, his wife, their toddler and their dog. Officials determined the family and their dog died of extreme heat exhaustion after running out of water. The man told another hiker he was in the area investigating the deaths because he found the official cause of death “odd.”