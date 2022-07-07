North Dakota’s abortion clinic sues to block trigger ban

By DAVE KOLPACK

Associated Press

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s only abortion clinic is suing to block enforcement of a trigger law banning abortion following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo said in its court filing Thursday that the ban violates the rights to life, safety and happiness guaranteed by the state constitution that protect the right to abortion. The suit also questions Attorney General Drew Wrigley’s statement that the ban takes effect July 28. The clinic argues that the Supreme Court has released its opinion but hasn’t yet issued its judgment. The clinic says that’s a separate step necessary to trigger the North Dakota law.