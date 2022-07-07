Putin to Ukraine: Russia has barely started its action

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned Kyiv that it should quickly accept Moscow’s terms or prepare for the worst, adding ominously that Russia has barely started its action. Speaking Thursday at a meeting with leaders of the Kremlin-controlled parliament, Putin accused Western allies of fueling the hostilities, charging that “the West wants to fight us until the last Ukrainian.” He added menacingly that “largely speaking, we haven’t even yet started anything in earnest.” He declared that Russia remains ready to sit down for talks to end the fighting, adding that “those who refuse to do so should know that the longer it lasts the more difficult it will be for them to make a deal with us.”