Rapper Gunna again denied bond in gang, racketeering case

By KATE BRUMBACK

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge in Atlanta has denied bond for rapper Gunna, who’s charged with racketeering along with rapper Young Thug and more than two dozen other people. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville had previously denied bond for Gunna, and on Thursday held a hearing on his request to reconsider that decision. Gunna’s given name is Sergio Kitchens. Glanville said he worried Kitchens might threaten or intimidate witnesses if he were freed ahead of trial. Prosecutors have said that Young Thug co-founded a violent street gang in Atlanta called Young Slime Life and that Kitchens has a management role within the gang. Young Thug’s given name is Jeffery Lamar Williams.