Beyond buffets and slots: Casinos double down on fine art

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Hoping to expand their appeal beyond the slot machine and buffet crowd, some casinos are turning to fine art galleries to bring in new business from customers who might not otherwise visit a gambling hall. In the process, they’re not only broadening their own customer bases, but also putting new eyeballs in front of some of the world’s great works of art. One such effort began Friday at Atlantic City’s Hard Rock casino, where the highly acclaimed “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” exhibit opened. Las Vegas casinos including the Bellagio and the Palms also have prominent art galleries.