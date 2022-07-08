Biden speaks to sister of US executive detained in Russia

By AAMER MADHANI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has spoken by phone with the sister of Paul Whelan, an American who has been imprisoned in Russia for more than three years. Biden’s Friday phone call to Elizabeth Whelan came after Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke earlier this week to the wife of WNBA star Brittney Griner, who has been held for more than four months in Russia. Griner pleaded guilty this week to drug charges. Elizabeth Whelan earlier this week criticized the White House, arguing the administration was not giving her brother’s case the same level of attention as Griner’s detention.