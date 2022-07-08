Family stunned by man’s killing in ‘squeegee’ confrontation

Skip to Content
BALTIMORE (AP) — A stunned family is grieving after a man wielding a baseball bat was fatally shot during a confrontation with people cleaning windshields in Baltimore. Police say 48-year-old Timothy Reynolds was driving Thursday near Baltimore’s Inner Harbor when he had a heated interaction with so-called squeegee workers. Police say Reynolds parked his car, came back with a baseball bat and swung it at one or more of them. Police say that’s when one of the workers pulled out a gun and fired, striking Reynolds. The workers ran, and no arrests were announced as of Friday afternoon. Reynold’s father told the Baltimore Sun his son should have kept driving.

