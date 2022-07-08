For EU, Johnson exit won’t change much; damage already done

By RAF CASERT and SAMUEL PETREQUIN

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — Outgoing U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been the bane of Brussels for all so many years. He stoked anti-European Union sentiment with exaggerated newspaper stories, promoted a populist campaign to lead Britain out of the EU and reneged on a post-Brexit trade deal he signed. But there was little public jubilation in EU circles this week after Johnson was finally forced to announce he would step down. Such was his impact on breaking the bonds between Britain and the bloc, the news brought just the numb acceptance of the inevitable and that U.K.-EU relations would never be the same.