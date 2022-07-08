Mourners at funeral remember slain Alabama deputy as a hero

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (AP) — Mourners remembered a slain Alabama sheriff’s deputy as a hero at his funeral. Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputy Brad Johnson died June 30, a day after being shot while chasing a fleeing suspect. Another deputy was shot and injured, but survived. At the funeral Friday, Bibb County Sheriff Jody Wade said the 32-year-old Johnson was a hero. Johnson had joined the sheriff’s department in 2014 and became a canine handler. His K9, Bodie, was walked to the flag-draped coffin and sat by family members during the memorial service. Austin Hall is charged with capital murder in Johnson’s death and attempted murder in the shooting of the other deputy.