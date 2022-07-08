New this week: ‘Black Bird,’ Lizzo’ and ‘The Rehearsal’

By The Associated Press

This week’s new entertainment releases include a new album from Lizzo, the crime drama “Black Bird” from the mind of novelist Dennis Lehane, and a tearful roadtrip when a single father played by John Cho drives his teenage daughter across the country in “Don’t Make Me Go.” Jane Austen’s last completed novel “Persuasion” gets a fresh spin starring Dakota Johnson as the “past her prime” heroine. And what will our favorite madcap vampires and their human sidekick, Guillermo, get up to next? The answer arrives with season four of “What We Do in the Shadows” on FX.