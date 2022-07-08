Parole denied for Manson follower for slayings in 1969

By DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California panel has denied parole for a follower of cult leader Charles Manson convicted of slayings more than a half-century ago. Bruce Davis was previously recommended for parole seven times, but those findings were rejected by three consecutive governors. Parole commissioners on Friday told the 79-year-old Davis to try again in three years. Gov. Gavin Newsom has previously rejected parole recommendations for Davis and for other followers of Manson. Manson died in prison in 2017 at age 83. Davis has said he helped kill musician Gary Hinman and stuntman Donald “Shorty” Shea in 1969. He previously said he wanted to be “Charlie’s favorite guy.”