Report: Southern California county failed Turpin children

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A report released Friday says the social services system “failed” 13 children who were rescued after being starved, shackled to beds and horribly abused by their parents at a Southern California home for years. The report was commissioned by Riverside County. It says some of the Turpin children were forced to live with people who were later charged with child abuse and some of the adult siblings struggled to get money for housing and food. The children, ranging from 2 to 29 years old, were rescued in 2018 from a home in Perris, northeast of Los Angeles, after one managed to escape. The parents are serving 25 years to life in prison.