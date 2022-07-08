Woman killed after van hits runners at Grandfather Mountain

LINVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a woman was killed and at least three people were injured when a van ferrying runners to a running race in North Carolina crashed into a crowd. The N.C. State Highway Patrol says race participants and pedestrians had gathered in a parking lot for the race Thursday evening as part of the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games. The patrol says 80-year-old James Russell Deni of Boone was trying to leave the parking lot when the van accelerated into a group of people, killing 72-year-old Julie A. Holderness of Greensboro. Deni is charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle and unsafe movement.