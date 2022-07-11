Brazil: leaders call for calm after party official’s killing

By DIANE JEANTET

Associated Press

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A federal prison guard killed a local official from the leftist Workers’ Party in the southern Brazilian state of Parana, according to state police. The killing comes ahead of a highly polarized presidential election in October. A state police report said that according to witnesses, Jorge Jose da Rocha stormed the birthday party of local Workers’ Party official, Marcelo Arruda, and shot him. Witnesses told the police that Da Rocha had shouted words of support for President Jair Bolsonaro before firing at the victim, a father of four. Politicians condemned the attack.