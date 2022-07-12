3 charged in scheme to sell stolen ‘Hotel California’ notes

NEW YORK (AP) — Three people have been charged in an alleged conspiracy involving the handwritten lyrics to the classic rock juggernaut “Hotel California.” An indictment filed in state court in Manhattan on Tuesday accuses Glenn Horowitz, Craig Inciardi and Edward Kosinski of plotting to possess Don Henley’s notes and lyrics for the song and other hits like “Life in the Fast Lane” and “New Kid In Town,” altogether valued at more than $1 million. Court papers say the men knew the material was stolen but lied to auction houses and buyers about the manuscripts’ origins anyway. They denied any wrongdoing.