7-Eleven shooter ended a life that had just turned around

KTVZ

By STEFANIE DAZIO
Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police are seeking a lone gunman wanted for six robberies at Southern California 7-Eleven stores where two people were killed and three wounded. Authorities have connected the suspect to robberies early Monday in Ontario, Upland, Riverside, La Habra, Brea and Santa Ana. One of those killed was 40-year-old Matthew Hirsch. His father, Jim Hirsch, said his son had recently gotten sober and was turning around his life as a 7-Eleven clerk in Brea. He lamented his son didn’t get more time to “enjoy a normal life.” The robberies all took place on July 11, or 7/11, when the company celebrates its anniversary.

