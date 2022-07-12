Ann Shulgin, pioneer of psychedelics in therapy, dies at 91

By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Ann Shulgin, who together with her late husband Alexander Shulgin pioneered the use of psychedelic drugs in psychotherapy and co-wrote two seminal books on the subject, has died at the age of 91. Her daughter, Wendy Tuckers, says Shulgin had long been in ill health because of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. She died Saturday at the sprawling San Francisco Bay Area residence she shared with her chemist husband until his death in 2014. Ann Shulgin had a deep understanding of Jungian psychoanalysis and collaborated with her husband, who in the 1970s rediscovered the MDMA compound, better known as ecstasy, and introduced it as a possible mental health treatment.