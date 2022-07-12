Biden seeks new chapter in troubled Middle East

By CHRIS MEGERIAN, JOSEF FEDERMAN and AAMER MADHANI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will visit the Middle East this week at a time when the region is experiencing dramatic changes and struggling to address deep problems. He’ll become the first U.S. president to travel directly from Israel to Saudi Arabia, a reflection of closer ties between the Jewish state and its Arab neighbors. However, there’s been no progress toward resolving the longstanding conflict between Israelis and Palestinians, and there are looming questions over how to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. Biden is also under pressure to address higher gas prices, and might seek more oil production while he’s in the region.