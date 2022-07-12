Skip to Content
Big gunbattle on edge of Mexico City wounds 2 officers

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Officials in Mexico City say two police officers were wounded when police engaged in a a shootout with more than a dozen gunmen armed with a .50 caliber sniper rifle, grenades and a machine gun. City police chief Omar Garcia Harfuch wrote in his social media accounts Tuesday that a total of 14 suspects had been detained. He said officers also freed two kidnap victims who were apparently being held against their will. The shootout took place in Topilejo, a town on the city’s rural, southern edge. The mountains on the city’s southern rim have long been used by kidnap gangs and other criminals for hideouts.

