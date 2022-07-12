California’s Newsom goes to Washington; 2024 chatter follows

By MICHAEL R. BLOOD

AP Political Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is headed to Washington this week in a visit certain to kindle more talk about his national political ambitions. The three-day swing comes at a time when he has been picking fights with Republican governors in Texas and Florida and holding up California as a sanctuary for what he calls fundamental rights, including same-sex marriage, freedom of speech and abortion. Despite chatter about a White House run, the 54-year-old Newsom dismisses any interest in the presidency. But the trip comes as President Joe Biden’s popularity tumbles and as some Democrats have questioned his viability for 2024.